The Israel Police announced this evening (Monday) that following an investigation into reports of arson by alleged Jewish extremists at the archaeological site of the Church of Saint George in the village of Taybeh, the reports were found to be false.

"Contrary to false reports and following recent foreign media coverage regarding the alleged arson within the archaeological site of the Church of Saint George in the village of Taybeh, we wish to clarify that these reports are factually incorrect, lack any evidentiary basis, and risk misleading the public," the Police Spokesperson stated.

The Commander of the Judea and Samaria District has assigned the investigation to a special investigative team within the Judea and Samaria Central Investigations Unit (YAMAR). In addition, last Thursday, the District Commander appointed an internal review committee led by the Deputy District Commander. The committee is tasked with examining the sequence of events in the police information systems, including the reports and complaints submitted, the response to the incident, and drawing conclusions, in parallel with the ongoing investigation.

Findings gathered on the ground unequivocally show that no damage or harm was caused to the church site itself.

It has been established that there was a localized fire in an adjacent open area, with no buildings, no crops, and no infrastructure of the site damaged. Upon receiving the report, Israel Police officers began examining the circumstances of the incident.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we clarify that emergency police dispatch (100) received calls from both Israeli residents and one Palestinian resident. Contrary to certain media reports, no repeated or follow-up calls were received from Palestinian sources," the police added.

"As stated, the Israel Police investigation into the circumstances of the fire remains ongoing. However, the rule of law depends on facts, not assumptions," the police statement continued. "The Israel Police is committed to investigating every act of violence, regardless of who is involved. Unproven allegations and misleading headlines cannot be allowed to replace evidence, due process, and the pursuit of truth. We urge media outlets and public officials to act responsibly. Inflammatory assumptions only deepen division and delay justice. The truth matters."