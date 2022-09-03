Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday came under fire after a tweet which included a doctored video of US President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday night that likens the president to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In his speech, Biden lashed out at former President Donald Trump and his supporters, accusing them seeking to take the United States "backwards" and warning that democracy in the country is not guaranteed.

Taylor Greene later posted the doctored video likening BIden to Hitler and wrote, “What we all saw tonight from Biden. I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look ‘tough’ while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state. Or it’s real..”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) ripped Greene and tweeted that she “continues to trivialize the Nazis and use Holocaust imagery for political gain. This doctored video is vile, offensive and completely unbecoming for a member of Congress. House Republican leaders must condemn her conduct.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), wrote in response to Greene’s tweet, “That a member of Congress would consider this funny, let alone acceptable is disgraceful. With one post and a doctored video, Rep. Greene managed to trivialize Hitler and the Nazis’ sheer evil and belittle the serious threat that extremism poses to this country. Absolutely shameful.”

An Israeli diplomat quoted by Haaretz said, “I am appalled by this cynical use of Nazi imagery and Hitler comparisons by a member of the United States Congress" and added, "As we face a rise in antisemitic incidents, in the U.S. and around the world, rhetoric like this only fuels the persistent threat of hatred, extremism and violence.”

Greene has become notorious for her controversial statements and for embracing antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media.

In January, Facebook temporarily suspended Greene's account, saying one of her posts "violated our policies and we have removed it."

Facebook’s move came a day after Twitter permanently suspended Greene’s account for posting misinformation.

Greene has come under fire several times for comments drawing comparisons between coronavirus public health measures and the Holocaust. In May, she compared a mask mandate for unvaccinated members of Congress to forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in Nazi Germany.

When asked to apologize by Jewish groups, Greene doubled down.

Greene eventually apologized for her comments and took a tour of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

