Georgia Congresswoman apologizes for likening coronavirus protections to Holocaust

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) toured the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and apologized for likening coronavirus protections to the Holocaust, JTA reported.

“I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it. The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened, and some people deny but there is no comparison to the Holocaust,” Greene said Monday outside the Capitol, after completing her private museum tour.

“And there are words that I have said remarks that I’ve made, that I know are offensive, and for that I want to apologize; antisemitism is true hate, and I saw that today at the Holocaust Museum,” she added. “And I think it’s something that we should all remember and never forget. So I just wanted to come here today and say that I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust, there’s no comparison. There never ever will be.”

Last month, Greene caused an uproar after she compared a supermarket’s decision to add a logo to the badges of vaccinated workers to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi-occupied Europe.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Republican leaders were among those who criticized Greene’s comments, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said, “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.”

A museum spokesman confirmed Greene’s visit Monday.

“We welcomed her visit as we do all members of Congress,” Andrew Hollinger, the museum’s director of communications, told JTA. “It was a private visit, as they all are.”

The comments on the Holocaust were the latest in a series of controversies involving Greene.

In 2018, Greene wrote a Facebook post that blamed the Rothschild family for starting wildfires in California using a laser from space.

In January, Greene filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing Biden of "enabling bribery" and "blatant nepotism" by utilizing his son Hunter Biden’s position on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Greene’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended that month, hours after she posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.

In February, the US House of Representatives voted 230-198 to remove Greene from committee assignments in the wake of her controversial comments.