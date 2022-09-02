US President Joe Biden on Thursday night gave a speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on the “Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation”.

According to excerpts of the speech released by the White House before it was delivered, Biden accused supporters of former President Donald Trump of seeking to take the United States "backwards" and warned that democracy in the country is not guaranteed.

“While the threat to America is real, we are not powerless in the face of these threats. There are far more Americans of every background and belief who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those who accept it,” he said.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," Biden said.

"For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us," he added. “That’s why tonight, I am asking the nation to come together and unite behind this single purpose – of saving our democracy.”

“You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-America,” stressed Biden.