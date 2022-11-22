Twitter has reinstated the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement came after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, reinstated several accounts that were banned under the previous leadership, including those of former US President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.

Musk based his decision to allow Trump back on the site on a Twitter poll he posted on his timeline. There appeared to be no such poll for Greene’s account, noted AP.

Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive under the previous ownership.

Greene, who was reelected in the recent midterms, had become notorious for her controversial statements and for embracing antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media.

Greene has come under fire several times for comments drawing comparisons between coronavirus public health measures and the Holocaust. In May, she compared a mask mandate for unvaccinated members of Congress to forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in Nazi Germany.

When asked to apologize by Jewish groups, Greene doubled down before she eventually apologized for her comments and took a tour of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.