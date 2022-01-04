Facebook on Monday temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) account on Monday, a day after Twitter permanently suspended her account for posting misinformation.

A spokesperson for Facebook's parent company Meta told NBC News that one of Greene's posts "violated our policies and we have removed it."

The spokesperson did not say what the post said, but added that "removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies.”

“Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech,” Greene wrote on Gettr, the social media website launched by Jason Miller, who was a top aide to former President Donald Trump, according to NBC.

"Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people," she wrote.

Twitter on Sunday announced it had permanently banned Greene from its platform, claiming the congresswoman violated the site’s COVID “misinformation policy”.

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement.

"We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

No specific posts were cited by the company in its statement on the suspension.

Greene has come under fire several times for comments drawing comparisons between coronavirus public health measures and the Holocaust. In May, she compared a mask mandate for unvaccinated members of Congress to forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in Nazi Germany.

When asked to apologize by Jewish groups, Greene doubled down.

Greene made a similar comparison in a tweet in May about a supermarket that added logos to vaccinated employees’ badges.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she said in a tweet.

Greene eventually apologized for her comments and took a tour of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

But a few weeks later, Greene was back with another Holocaust analogy, comparing vaccine outreach to Nazi-era thugs.

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene, a Georgia Republican, tweeted in July. “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”