Social media giant Twitter has permanently banned Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene from its platform, claiming the congresswoman violated the site’s COVID “misinformation policy”.

Greene, a conservative member of the US House of Representatives from Georgia’s 14th District, was banned from Twitter Sunday, over posts regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter said Greene’s account was permanently suspended for violating the company’s “COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement Sunday.

"We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

No specific posts were cited by the company in its statement on the suspension.

While Greene’s personal account has been permanently suspended, her official congressional account remains active.

The congresswoman’s office announced that Greene was banned for tweeting statistics from the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System).

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth," Greene said. "That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."