Jared Kushner said on Friday that his father-in-law, former US President Donald Trump, is “thinking about” running for President in 2024 and had asked Kushner about that possibility.

In an interview with Sky News, Kushner was asked if Trump was preparing another run for the White House, and replied that "nobody can speak for him on that".

"He's asked me about it. I said, 'You know, it's tricky,'" added Kushner.

Kushner said he would "rather not go into" what Trump asked him, but added, "But basically, I know that he's obviously thinking about it. He hates seeing what's happening in the country."

"You know, he had the economy running so well. He filled the hole economically that was caused by COVID. He got us out of it with the vaccine. And again, we had peace in Europe, peace in the world. China was on their back foot,” continued Kushner, who asserted that Russia’s invasion of “never would have happened" if Trump were still President.

Asked again if Trump was not ruling out another presidential bid, Kushner replied, "Like I said, with Trump, it's hard to rule anything out. He's a very flexible thinker."

Trump has not publicly confirmed if he is planning to run again for president in the 2024 election, but has hinted at such a run several times.

In one radio interview, Trump said that the only thing that could prevent him from running would be “a bad call from a doctor or something”.

Before that, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said that he has already made up his mind regarding a 2024 run, but couldn’t explicitly declare his intentions because of “campaign financing” issues.

