Ahead of President Donald Trump’s first major foreign trip to the Middle East in his second term, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and former chief negotiator for the region, has once again emerged as a crucial advisor, CNN reported on Friday.

Despite not being part of the official delegation, Kushner has been working behind the scenes, offering guidance on negotiations with Arab leaders, including those in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Kushner’s involvement stems from his deep relationships with Middle Eastern leaders, which he cultivated during Trump’s first term. His expertise has been instrumental in discussions concerning potential agreements that could normalize diplomatic relations between Arab nations and Israel, a continuation of the Abraham Accords from his first term, according to CNN.

One of the top priorities of Trump’s upcoming visit is to secure economic agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates—countries that will be stops on his trip. These agreements are designed to increase investments in the United States. In parallel, Kushner and other Trump administration officials are working on the more ambitious goal of expanding the Abraham Accords to include additional Arab nations.

While Kushner is not expected to accompany Trump on this trip, his role in advising the administration has been significant. He was pivotal in securing the normalization agreement with the UAE in 2020, and he has been closely involved in shaping the approach to Saudi leaders ahead of the trip.

Sources close to the administration have noted that, although they are not anticipating a breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during this trip, the meetings between Trump and Saudi officials are seen as a critical opportunity to make progress. “We fully expect other countries to sign (agreements) first before Saudi,” one senior official explained.

The White House has acknowledged Kushner’s expertise and role in advancing Middle East diplomacy. “When it comes to the Middle East, Jared is an expert,” said one senior official. “He knows all the players and is one of the few people who has the ear of the Arab leaders, as well as the Israelis.”

The CNN report stated that Kushner, who developed a close personal relationship with the Saudi Crown Prince during his previous role, is believed to have been considering proposals that could lead to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, should the path to Palestinian statehood become clearer.

Although Kushner is not officially part of the delegation traveling to the Middle East, his ongoing involvement in the talks and his close relationship with the officials accompanying Trump underscores his continued influence. He has maintained close communication with Witkoff and others involved in the trip, providing counsel on how to navigate the personalities and issues at play.

“Jared’s been able to help Steve (Witkoff) get connected with folks there, he gives Steve input,” one senior official told CNN, noting Kushner’s role as a behind-the-scenes advisor. “He’s comfortable being in the background, but he’s been Witkoff’s biggest champion.”

The report is in line with a previous CNN report from November, shortly after Trump’s re-election to the White House, which said that Kushner is seen as central to the administration’s Middle East strategy, despite not likely taking a formal role within it.

In 2022, Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife and the President's daughter, announced that she and Kushner would be stepping back from politics to prioritize their children and family life.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said at the time.

