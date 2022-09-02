New York Rep. Lee Zeldin spoke out against mounting antisemitism experienced by Jews in New York at a Crown Heights event on Friday at the Jewish Children's Museum.

Zeldin, the co-chair of the House Republican Israel Caucus and one of only two Jewish Republicans in Congress, was joined by local Jewish community leaders there to condemn multiple violent antisemitic attacks that have occurred over the last few months.

In a statement before the event, Zeldin decried the "lack of serious consequences and punishment for those who commit hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers."

Zeldin told the event that it was not a matter of hearing or reading about "one antisemitic attack in a year" but rather "we're seeing with our own eyes the multiple attacks that have taken place since the last time we got caught up with our last update."

He lamented the fact that "part of the resistance we meet" in taking action against antisemitic violence was that there was no data or statistics kept by the city or state to back up their calls for action.

"We've reached a point where people who might be wearing a yarmulke... are being targeted with raw violent hate. We should be free to walk our streets and our subways without fear of being attacked," he said.

Zeldin called on politicians at the city and state level to take action, along with reforming the bail system and having judges ensure that violent offenders were locked up.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)