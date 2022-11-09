Projected NY Governor-elect Kathy Hochul called Satmar Rebbi Aharon Teitelbaum's wife Tuesday to thank her for Satmar's support in the election campaign. Hochul stressed her commitment to improving the organization's education system.

Hochul received her first endorsement by the city's haredi community from the Satmar Rebbi on Tuesday.

"Gov. Hochul has been a friend to the community for close to a decade,” Satmar community leader Rabbi Moishe Indig told Hamodia. “She was always there for the community, and we are looking forward to continue this great relationship for another term.”

GOP challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, received vast support from New York's Jewish community, including the city's haredi rabbis and congregations, in part thanks to his hard stance on local crime.

Rabbi Indig said Hochul promised to protect yeshiva education.

“The governor visited the Rebbe and community leaders and she promised to be a supporter of the Jewish community in opposing antisemitism and fighting to protect the rights of parents to be able to educate their children, so that we may enjoy our rights to freedom of religion," he was quoted as saying.

A Satmar letter of support claims Hochul "defended our holy education," while acknowledging that a majority of haredi institutions supported Zeldin.