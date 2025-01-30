The Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Lee Zeldin as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Zeldin was confirmed by a vote of 56-42, with support from all 53 Republican senators, according to The Associated Press. Three Democrats—Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly of Arizona, along with John Fetterman of Pennsylvania—also backed his nomination.

During his confirmation hearing, Zeldin, 44, expressed his commitment to environmental stewardship, emphasizing his duty to protect human health and the environment. He also pledged to support career EPA employees dedicated to the agency’s mission.

Zeldin served four terms in Congress representing Long Island before running for governor in 2022, in a race he lost to Kathy Hochul, though he came closer to victory than expected in the heavily Democratic state.

Zeldin, who is Jewish, served as co-chair of the House Republican Israel Caucus during his time in Congress. In December 2022, he joined the Republican Jewish Coalition.

In August of 2024, he warned that Jewish Americans would not be safe if Vice President Kamala Harris were to win the presidential election.

"The Democrat Party's failure to address the rising tide of antisemitism within its ranks has reached a dangerous tipping point, and Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris' actions are emboldening those who hate Jews," Zeldin wrote in an op-ed for Newsweek.

"Every action she has taken since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee has sent a chilling reminder to Jewish voters across the country that we are not safe under Democrat rule," he said of Harris.

During his campaign for governor of New York, Zeldin was the target of an antisemitic death threat .