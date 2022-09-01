תיעוד: דרשה "לחמם את כוס הקפה" - ונדקרה דוברות המשטרה

The police prosecution filed an indictment today against an employee of a convenience store for stabbing a customer with a broken bottle after she asked him to heat up her cup of coffee,

Rishon Lezion police station investigators began an investigation a few days ago upon receiving a report of a stabbing incident at a gas station in the west of the city, in which a woman was stabbed by an employee of the convenience store.

The woman arrived at the gas station in western Rishon Lezion and after she had a disagreement with an employee at the convenience store over her request to heat up the coffee she had purchased, the accused poured the coffee in her face and then broke a glass bottle, chased her outside the store and stabbed her several times in the upper body.

Policemen who arrived at the scene arrested the accused, a resident of Holon in his twenties, for questioning, and at the end of his questioning he was imprisoned. The woman was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center in moderate condition.

Related articles: