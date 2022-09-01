תיעוד: דרשה "לחמם את כוס הקפה" - ונדקרה דוברות המשטרה

The police prosecution filed an indictment today against an employee of a convenience store for stabbing a customer with a broken bottle after she asked him to heat up her cup of coffee,

Rishon Lezion police station investigators began an investigation a few days ago upon receiving a report of a stabbing incident at a gas station in the west of the city, in which a woman was stabbed by an employee of the convenience store.

The woman arrived at the gas station in western Rishon Lezion and after she had a disagreement with an employee at the convenience store over her request to heat up the coffee she had purchased, the accused poured the coffee in her face and then broke a glass bottle, chased her outside the store and stabbed her several times in the upper body.

Policemen who arrived at the scene arrested the accused, a resident of Holon in his twenties, for questioning, and at the end of his questioning he was imprisoned. The woman was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center in moderate condition.