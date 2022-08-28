Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations and former Likud Knesset member, Danny Danon, has issued a sharply worded statement criticizing the nuclear deal believed to be about to be signed between Iran and other world powers.

"When Biden was elected, he said he would make sure that the new deal would be stronger and longer," Danon reminded his listeners. "Now see what's happening today - the new deal is weaker and shorter.

"It's a bad deal," he continued, "and I would even say a dangerous deal, not just for Israelis and their allies in the region, but also for the American people."

Danon stressed that the deal that appears to be on offer will permit Iran not only to develop nuclear weapons but also to "conduct ballistic missile tests that will threaten US cities. Within a few years they'll be able to put nuclear bombs on ballistic missilies and threaten everybody," he said.