US President Donald Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin could play a role in negotiations over Iran's nuclear ambitions, following an extended phone call between the two leaders. “We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly,” Trump stated. “I told President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement.”

According to Trump, Putin indicated a readiness to join discussions with Iran and assist in accelerating a resolution. “He \[Putin] suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” Trump noted.

The President criticized Tehran for what he described as deliberate stalling. “It is my opinion that Iran has been slow walking their decision on this very important matter,” he said. “We will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time."

The two also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, including recent attacks by both sides and the strike on Russia’s docked airplanes.”