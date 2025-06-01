Adv. Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and Vice President and General Counsel of Republicans Overseas Inc., has issued a public message to President Donald Trump as diplomatic efforts concerning Iran’s nuclear ambitions continue.

Zell expressed deep concern over the current trajectory of the US-Iran talks, warning that even if Iran were to accept President Trump’s conditions, the threat to Israel and the broader Middle East would remain. “There’s no value in negotiating with the Ayatollah regime,” Zell stated. “It’s time to stop deluding ourselves - and finish the job. The window for acting against Iran’s nuclear threat is rapidly closing.”

While voicing his strong support for President Trump and describing the US as Israel’s “greatest friend,” Zell highlighted the divergence in national priorities between the two allies. “Trump is correctly acting according to 'America First' - and Israel must act according to 'Israel First',” he said. “The Iranian threat to the US is not existential. But for Israel, Iran only needs 2-3 nuclear missiles to destroy it.”

Zell emphasized that Israel cannot place its trust in the current Iranian leadership, accusing the regime of repeated violations of past agreements and maintaining an explicit goal of Israel’s destruction. “If the regime in Iran changes, the story would be completely different,” he noted. “But as long as the Ayatollah regime remains, Israel cannot risk its existence.”

The message concluded with a stark warning: “Currently there is a race against time - what will happen first: the fall of the Iranian regime, or Iran achieving nuclear weapons ready to use against Israel.”