A significant increase in antisemitism in Kentucky has a state agency tasked with monitoring human rights concerned.

The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights warned that a dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents in the state indicated that leaders needed to step up and condemn antisemitism more forcefully.

The number of incidents in Kentucky increased from only two in 2019 to hundreds this year, according to LEX18.

The commission urged civil and elected officials to speak up on the issue.

“Whether it was the shocking comments and deliberative actions this legislative session in Frankfort, or the disturbing and hateful antisemitic mailer in a house of representatives primary race, this has become a statewide and dangerous issue,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission said that there was a zero-tolerance policy for hate in Kentucky and pledged to combat all forms of antisemitism.

"Words have consequences, and unfortunately, these hateful words and actions have resulted in numerous incidents of threatening and targeting individuals and leaders in our Jewish community," said the commission.