The Ofer military court on Thursday morning filed an indictment against Basa'am Asadi, commander of Islamic Jihad in Samaria.

Asadi is charged with membership in and the provision of service to a terror organization, aiding contact with an enemy, false presentation, and incitement.

According to the indictment, Asadi worked together with other operatives to increase the terror group's operations, including by means of receiving funds from an Islamic Jihad operative in Gaza. Asadi also called to continue the violent "Palestinian battle," and when security forces came to arrest him, he claimed he was a different person in order to avoid arrest.

Upon filing the indictment, the military prosecutor requested that Asadi remain under arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him. However, his arrest was extended only until Sunday, at which point another court hearing will be held discussing the request not to release him until the legal proceedings are completed.

Asadi was arrested together with Ashraf al-Jadeh, an Islamic Jihad operative who was a close aide of his. The two were caught with a pistol, ammunition, explosives, and cash, and taken for interrogation by Shabak (Israel Security Agency).

While refusing arrest, Asadi was bitten by a Border Police dog. Following his arrest, Islamic Jihad's military wing raised its alert level, and soon afterwards Operation Breaking Dawn began.

Asadi has been in detention since the beginning of August, ever since information was received suggesting that he was planning several terrorist operations. He was arrested by border patrol and IDF forces. His arrest caused an uptick in tensions between Israel and the terrorist organization, which ultimately led the IDF to launch operation "Breaking Dawn," a three-day offensive in Gaza.

Asadi, 62, began working with Islamic Jihad in 1984. He is one of the central and influential figures in Islamic Jihad, and has been arrested seven times for planning terror attacks, including during the Second Intifada twenty years ago.

According to Channel 13 News, Asadi served a lengthy prison sentence in Israel. In 2002, two of his sons, part of the Islamic Jihad's military wing, were killed in clashes with the IDF.