Last Friday, shortly before Shabbat, a haredi family living in the city of Haifa experienced a miracle when a stray bullet, apparently fired from a nearby Arab neighborhood, penetrated their home yet failed to cause any injuries, even though the entire family was at home at the time.

Ramat Vizhnitz, the Haifa neighborhood populated primarily by haredi families from the Seret-Vizhnitz community, is located in close proximity to the Arab Halissa neighborhood, and this was not the first time that such an incident has occurred.

Police were summoned who commenced an investigation. Meanwhile, local haredi Jews are furious at the security situation and are demanding that something be done.

"This situation, in which innocent local residents of Israel's third-largest city cannot live in peace and security, is intolerable and cannot be allowed to continue," said MK Meir Porush, the head of the UTJ party.

"What happened here is made many times worse by the fact that this is not the first time that shots have been fired from the Halissa neighborhood in the direction of Ramat Vizhnitz, and the relevant authorities must now take action to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore a sense of security to local residents," he added.