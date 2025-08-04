A disabled veteran of Operation Protective Edge suffering from post traumatic stress arrived at the Rehabilitation Division offices in Haifa on Monday and, while talking with security guards at the entrance, poured a container of an unidentified liquid on himself, tried to climb the fence, and infiltrate the facility, injuring his legs, Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported.

According to the report, the security guards managed to stop him and calm him down. Police and MDA personnel took him for psychiatric evaluation at Rambam Medical Center in the city.

The 32-year-old veteran has been treated by the Rehabilitation Division for PTSD since 2014.

The Defense Ministry said the patient refused psychological treatment in recent years but receives full financial support and assistance hours.