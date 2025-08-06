Assistant Commissioner Lior Abudraham, the head of the Israel Police Spokesman and Press Department, visited the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News studio and rejected claims by many on the left that the police acts as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's executive arm.

"The police are not political and do not belong to any politician. Minister Ben-Gvir dictates the security policy, but he's not the one who directs police actions. The Commissioner, with the command staff, implements this policy in a totally professional manner. There is total harmony between the Commissioner and the Minister," Abudraham stresses.

The spokesman also addresses claims of unequal enforcement, which have become more common in recent years. "The Israel Police is a law enforcement body, and therefore, it isn't always liked. The police officers do holy work. These are the same officers who on October 7th stopped the Hamas attack and saved the people of Israel, the same officers who during Operation Rising Lion went to every scene and searched destroyed buildings for babies, the elderly, and people. All year, they face many challenges and put their bodies on the line to prevent terror attacks.

"Most officers deal with the various protests. In the end, the first officers to arrive are those who work every day, and the extreme cases of excessive force by officers are isolated. Every case is dealt with by the Commissioner, and if there is a criminal violation, the Internal Investigations Department deals with it," he adds.

When asked about rising crime, he responded: “The police enforce the law, but on the ground, it’s not always possible to intervene in every situation. Especially in cases like extortion, the police must act with caution and professionalism, since citizens aren’t always quick to file complaints. Still, there is growing cooperation from the public, and that’s the first step toward effectively combating the phenomenon.”

Regarding violence in the Arab sector, he said the police commissioner is paying special attention: “Crime in the Arab community is receiving a more organized police response, including the establishment of task force headquarters and legislation that helps tackle criminal organizations.”