Dozens of branch heads and mayors have reached out to Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu in a letter, demanding that he reserve spots on the party list for women who fell short in the primaries.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, the purpose of the letter is to secure spots for Keti Shitrit, Keren Barak, Orly Levy-Abekasis, and Osnat Mark. Among those who signed the letter were the mayors of Lod and Ashkelon, and the head of the Samaria Regional Council.

The gender gap of the party's list is highly uneven at the moment, with only two women, Miri Regev and Galit Distel Atbaryan, in the first 20 spots, and another four in lower yet realistic spots.

In total, out of 35 realistic spots on the list, only six are filled by women, less than 20%. Therefore, even if a spot was to be reserved for Idit Silman, who was promised a spot for contributing to the previous government's demise, the situation still won't improve by much.

In contrast, Yesh Atid announced that it intends on placing at least four women in every ten spots, and Labor will have full gender equality.

The letter demands that Netanyahu relinquish at least two of his reserved spots to women.