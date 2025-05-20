Likud MK Moshe Saada spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to deliver a blistering critique of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy of permitting humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling it both unethical and a threat to Israeli soldiers.

“There is only one moral and ethical position here,” Saada declared. “It is unacceptable that we send four divisions of soldiers to conquer Gaza and risk their lives, while simultaneously giving Hamas the means to keep fighting. Providing them with food is effectively giving them ammunition.”

Saada accused the government of enabling Hamas’s survival, despite the immense toll on Israeli forces. He argued that humanitarian aid, though intended for civilians, ultimately strengthens Hamas and extends the conflict. “The longer this war continues, the higher the price we pay,” he said.

Responding to speculation that Netanyahu bowed to U.S. pressure, Saada made a stark comparison: “Trump said, ‘Open the gates of hell.’ Instead, by sustaining Hamas, we are opening the gates of paradise for them.”

Highlighting Gaza’s demographics, Saada warned of the militant group’s recruitment potential. “The median age in Gaza is 17. That means there are a million people aged 0 to 17. They’ve already recruited 30,000, and the potential is 50,000 more. Who will they harm? Our children. And who’s funding this? The State of Israel. This cannot continue.”