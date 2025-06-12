A poll published on Kan 11 News on Wednesday indicates that if elections were held today, the Likud Party would secure 23 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu would win 17.

The National Unity Pary would receive 15 seats, The Democrats 13, Yesh Atid 12, Shas 10, United Torah Judaism 8, Otzma Yehudit 7, Ra’am 6, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

In a scenario where a party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett runs, it would secure 23 seats, with Likud dropping to 20. National Unity would win 10 seats, Shas 10, The Democrats 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Yesh Atid 7, United Torah Judaism 8, a party led by Yoaz Hendel 7, Otzma Yehudit 6, Ra’am 6, and Hadash-Ta’al 5.

A Channel 13 News poll showed that if elections were held today, a party led by Naftali Bennett would win 27 seats, with Likud at 24.

Shas would win 10 seats in this poll, Otzma Yehudit 9, The Democrats 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Yesh Atid 8, National Unity 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta’al 6, and Ra’am 5.

The Religious Zionist Party does not pass the electoral threshold in this poll.

In a scenario where former minister Yoaz Hendel runs, a party led by him targeting reservist voters would secure 6 seats. In this case, Bennett’s party would lose two seats (25), Likud would lose two seats (22), and both Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu would each lose one seat.