Channel 12 reports that associates of the Prime Minister are calling for him not to rejoin the Otz

One of the senior Likud figures said: "We had calm and successes without Ben-Gvir. The calm is addictive. Let him wait a bit outside and we'll decide if and when his return suits us."

As of now, Otzma Yehudit is not talking about returning to the government, and even claims that there are no direct negotiations on the subject.

Earlier, Otzma Yehudit praised the wave of bombings in Gaza and noted that the return to fighting was among the options offered to secure Otzma Yehudit's support in the coalition.

The rumors of Otzma Yehudit returning come as the haredi parties have repeatedly warned that they will not support the upcoming budget vote without a long-term solution for the haredi draft law.

A source in the Cabinet stated: "The stories about the influence of BenGvir are a complete and delusional lie. This is a stunning but unsurprising convergence of interests between Ben-Gvir and the left against the government to paint the war as a political move. The predawn attack that began tonight has nothing to do with the budget. The decisions on the war were made in a series of deliberations including on Purim itself and on Saturday night and with the support of all the heads of the security system. The timing was a matter of operational necessity - any other claim is a lie and, moreover, a first-class national irresponsibility."