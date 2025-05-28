המחאה בתל אביב דוברות המשטרה

A large police force operated on King George Street in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening after protesters broke into Metzudat Ze'ev, a high-rise building that houses the Likud party's central headquarters.

The incident occurred during a demonstration that the police declared an unlawful gathering. According to police, the demonstrators lit fires, lay down in the street at the intersection, and did not heed orders to leave.

At the same time, the police reported that dozens of rioters stormed Metzudat Ze'ev while clashing with police.

The police also stated that the police commander declared the demonstration an unlawful gathering, but the demonstrators continued to riot. Therefore, police were "forced to use force to stop the protesters who were rioting in the building."