Over the past few days, the Likud party has been conducting surveys to explore the outcome if Otzma Yehudit and the Religious Zionism party were to run on separate tickets in the upcoming elections. Israel Hayom is reporting that the party wishes to come to an official stance regarding a split between the two, but it would currently seem that it prefers they stay united.

According to the report, senior Likud members have messaged Otzma Yehudit's chairman, MK Itamar Ben Gvir and Religious Zionism's chairman, MK Bezalel Smotrich asking them not to rule out unity and negotiations.

Most predictions say that there will not be any progress between the two parties until the Religious Zionism party holds its primaries, which are scheduled for next week.

As previously reported, the Otzma Yehudit chairman announced Monday evening that his party would run alone in the upcoming elections for the 25th Knesset instead of running together with the Religious Zionism party, following a breakdown in negotiations.

Smotrich responded to the announcement saying: "In the midst of a family vacation in the north, I am saddened to hear from the media about the intention of my friend Itamar to announce this evening a split from Religious Zionism and split off for an independent run."