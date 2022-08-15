US-led coalition forces fighting the remnants of ISIS fought off multiple drone attacks that occurred near the coalition base of At-Tanf in Syria on Monday.

According to a statement from the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, which remains in the region to defeat the remains of ISIS, troops repelled all the drones but one.

One of the drones exploded in an area used by the allied Maghaweir al-Thowra, but there were no causalities or damage to the base.

The Combined Joint Task Force did not identify who was behind the drone attack. But Iranian-backed militias operating in the region have in the past attacked US troops in Syria and Iraq, CNN reported.

The attack underscores the "significant efforts by our Partner Forces to maintain the lasting defeat of ISIS,” Major General John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force, said.

"Such attacks put the lives of innocent Syrian civilians at risk and undermine the significant efforts by our Partner Forces to maintain the lasting defeat of ISIS," he added. "Coalition personnel retain the right to self-defense, and we will take appropriate measures to protect our forces."