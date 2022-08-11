The Likud party announced on Thursday afternoon the results of its party primary and unveiled the final list of candidates for the elections for the 25th Knesset which will be held in November.

The Full Likud party list is as follows:

1. Yariv Levin

2. Eli Cohen

3. Yoav Gallant

4. David (Dudi) Amsalem

5. Amir Ohana

6. Yoav Kisch

7. Nir Barkat

8. Miri Regev

9. Avi Dichter

10. Miki Zohar

11. Yisrael Katz

12. Shlomo Karhi

13. Danny Danon

14. David Bitan

15. Haim Katz

16. Yuli Edelstein

17. Ofir Akunis

18. Galit Distel Atbaryan

19. Boaz Bismuth

20. Ofir Katz

21. Gila Gamliel

22. May Golan

23. Etty Atia

24. Keti Shitrit

25. Tzachi Hanegbi

26. Erez Tadmor

27. Keren Barak

28. Gilad Sharon

29. Orly Levi-Abekasis

30. Tali Gottlieb

31. Uzi Dayan

32. Moshe Passal

33. Dorit Ohana

34. Avi Simchon

35. Moshe Feiglin

36. Osnat Mark

37. Dan Illouz

38. Ayoob Kara

39. Afif Abad

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu did not face a primary challenger for leadership of the Likud party after MK Yuli Edelstein dropped out of the race in June.