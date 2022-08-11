The Likud party announced on Thursday afternoon the results of its party primary and unveiled the final list of candidates for the elections for the 25th Knesset which will be held in November.
The Full Likud party list is as follows:
1. Yariv Levin
2. Eli Cohen
3. Yoav Gallant
4. David (Dudi) Amsalem
5. Amir Ohana
6. Yoav Kisch
7. Nir Barkat
8. Miri Regev
9. Avi Dichter
10. Miki Zohar
11. Yisrael Katz
12. Shlomo Karhi
13. Danny Danon
14. David Bitan
15. Haim Katz
16. Yuli Edelstein
17. Ofir Akunis
18. Galit Distel Atbaryan
19. Boaz Bismuth
20. Ofir Katz
21. Gila Gamliel
22. May Golan
23. Etty Atia
24. Keti Shitrit
25. Tzachi Hanegbi
26. Erez Tadmor
27. Keren Barak
28. Gilad Sharon
29. Orly Levi-Abekasis
30. Tali Gottlieb
31. Uzi Dayan
32. Moshe Passal
33. Dorit Ohana
34. Avi Simchon
35. Moshe Feiglin
36. Osnat Mark
37. Dan Illouz
38. Ayoob Kara
39. Afif Abad
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu did not face a primary challenger for leadership of the Likud party after MK Yuli Edelstein dropped out of the race in June.