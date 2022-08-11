Civil Administration destroys Israeli village in Binyamin

A sizable force of Israel Police officers and the IDF Civil Administration raided the hilltop village of Ramat Migron in the Binyamin region last night, destroying the houses of three families, the synagogue that had been built there and another building.

The residents claimed that the forces broke into the houses and confiscated the cell phones of the families without any reason or court order.

One of the residents who demanded that his cell phone be returned was threatened with arrest and warned: "One wrong move on your part and you will find yourself thrown on the floor and arrested."

The residents also testified that boys who live on the hill were beaten by the police and one of them was injured in the face and needed medical treatment in the field.

Noa Yered, a resident of the hill, said: "We were woken up at 4:00 in the morning by forceful knocking on the door. Before we could even find out who it was, dozens of policemen broke into the house, entered the bedroom and informed us that we had to leave the place immediately. They didn't even let us get dressed and get organized in privacy."

"After 3 minutes they threw us out of the house together with the baby, without allowing us to take clothes or other objects for her on the grounds that "only valuable objects are allowed to be taken."

Yered added: "My husband was forcibly chained to a car, and the house was torn to pieces with some of our belongings inside. It's a shocking and traumatic experience. It's sad and infuriating to see how the State of Israel is fighting Jewish pioneers who went to settle the land and fight against the Arab takeover."

Ramat Migron said in response to the destruction: "This is a traumatic and sad morning for the State of Israel. Once again [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz (Blue and White), [Prime Minister Yair] Lapid, and [Justice Minister Gideon] Sa'ar (Zionist Spirit) are showing determination and cruelty towards the Jewish settlement, while throughout Judea and Samaria the Arab plan to establish a Palestinian state is going undisturbed."

"We have something to tell you, ministers of the government: we do not intend even for a moment to give up, and we intend to continue to hold on to the hill until it becomes an established and flourishing permanent settlement," they added.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) commented, "The Gantz-Lapid government continues to uproot and evacuate Jewish settlements, and this morning they evacuated Ramat Migron by stealth, just before the elections."

"Gantz and Lapid are a danger to settlements. They evict us, but we will build in all of the Land of Israel, because the Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel."