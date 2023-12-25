Dozens of police officers and Border Police officers, together with supervisors from the Civil Administration, on Monday morning destroyed a Jewish settlement near the town of Ofra in the Binyamin Region.

Early on Monday morning, the forces descended on Givat Or Meir, destroying a residential building and a goat pen.

At the beginning of the incident, the forces also confiscated the residents' cellular phones, preventing them from documenting the event until the destruction was completed.

The residents explained, "According to the authority which exists today, the Civil Administration has the option to demolish new construction up until 90 days since it was constructed, without any order or warning. Afterwards, it becomes more complicated.

"This is a section that was inserted into the book of laws in order to deal with the monstrous Arab takeover in Judea and Samaria, but in an infuriating and expected fashion it has been used time and again against us. Two days from now would have marked 90 days since the last time it was demolished, and apparently this is important enough to someone up there that in the middle of a war they need to ensure that, G-d forbid, the community will not become settled in the area."

"Since the start of the war, there has been a despicable and evil campaign in Israel and abroad, under the title of 'settler violence,' which aims to smear the settlers and create a Palestinian state in the area of Judea and Samaria."

They added: "Unfortunately the defense echelon and the political echelon are cooperating with this evil campaign, and using the best of their forces, in the midst of a war, to destroy spots of Jewish settlement which with their very existence stop the formation of a Palestinian state."

MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) condemned the demolition, saying, "In the middle of a war, it was very urgent to destroy, just before dawn, Givat Or Meir near the town of Ofra... Because the IDF has destroyed all of the Palestinians' illegal settlements and buildings in Judea and Samaria... Who gives insane orders like these during wartime? What narrative does this serve, other than that of the Palestinians?"