Large numbers of police forces and Civil Administration personnel on Wednesday morning arrived at Givat Or Meir, located in the Binyamin Region near Ofra, for the purpose of demolishing structures at the site.

The Civil Administration claimed that the forces arrived "to carry out enforcement activities against illegal Israeli construction which was built on private Palestinian lands in the Binyamin area."

"The enforcement was carried out in accordance with the law and after weighing all of the necessary operational considerations in the matter."

Sources involved in the matter explained, "The settlers at the site were evacuated several times in the past and returned again and again to the land, despite the fact that it was clarified to them that this is private Palestinian land and remaining there is in violation of the law."

In December, security forces and the Civil Administration descended on Givat Or Meir, destroying a residential building and a goat pen.

At the beginning of the incident, the forces also confiscated the residents' cellular phones, preventing them from documenting the event until the destruction was completed.

The residents explained, "According to the authority which exists today, the Civil Administration has the option to demolish new construction up until 90 days since it was constructed, without any order or warning. Afterwards, it becomes more complicated.

"This is a section that was inserted into the book of laws in order to deal with the monstrous Arab takeover in Judea and Samaria, but in an infuriating and expected fashion it has been used time and again against us. Two days from now would have marked 90 days since the last time it was demolished, and apparently this is important enough to someone up there that in the middle of a war they need to ensure that, G-d forbid, the community will not become settled in the area."