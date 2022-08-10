Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar toured the 'Gush Ma'arava' area in Samaria Wednesday and received an overview of the Palestinian Authority's moves to illegally take over land in Area C.

He noted that under the framework of the approval of the state budget and the coalition agreements of the New Hope party, additional resources were supposed to be allocated to strengthen the enforcement against the rampant illegal construction in Judea and Samaria.

The minister also noted that these resources have been approved but have not yet been implemented.

"We need a national plan to safeguard the lands in Area C in Judea and Samaria, but also in the Galilee and Negev. There is a problem here that must be addressed as a national priority. Blue and White-New Hope is committed to upholding the law and safeguarding the security assets of the State of Israel in Judea and Samaria, as well as in the Negev and Galilee," Sa'ar said.