A poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs and published Thursday night by Channel 13 News shows former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would return to power if elections were held today.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party with 35 seats, while Yesh Atid would be the second largest party with 21 seats.

The Blue and White-New Hope and Religious Zionism party would receive 12 seats each.

Shas would receive eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, and Labor and the Joint Arab List would receive six seats each. Yisrael Beytenu would receive five seats while Ra'am and Meretz would receive four seats each.

The Zionist Spirit party would not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the parties making up the Netanyahu bloc would receive 62 seats, a clear majority to form a coalition. The anti-Neetanyahu bloc would receive just 52 seats,

To the question of who is the most suitable candidate for prime minister, 47% answered Benjamin Netanyahu and 26% Yair Lapid. When the candidate opposite Netanyahu is Benny Gantz, the opposition leader received 48% support while Gantz received 28%.