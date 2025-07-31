The Slovenian government announced Thursday that it will prohibit all weapons-related trade with Israel, a first among European Union member states, AFP reported.

Slovenia has been among the most outspoken EU countries criticizing Israel's defensive operations in Gaza. The government framed these actions as part of broader efforts to end the conflict.

"Slovenia is the first European country to ban the import, export and transit of weapons to and from Israel," the government said in a statement released late Thursday and quoted by AFP.

The statement cited EU inaction as a motivating factor, saying Slovenia was proceeding "independently" because the bloc was "unable to adopt concrete measures... due to internal disagreements and disunity."

Justifying the unilateral move, the government alleged that amid the war in Gaza, "people... are dying because humanitarian aid is systematically denied them", adding that it was the "duty of every responsible state to take action, even if it means taking a step ahead of others".

According to the Slovenian government, no permits for the export of military weapons or equipment to Israel have been granted since October 2023.

The announcement comes two weeks after Slovenia barred entry to Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, becoming the first EU country to do so. The government labeled the ministers "persona non grata", accusing them of inciting "extreme violence and serious violations of the human rights of Palestinians" and referring to their remarks as "genocidal statements".