A huge fire broke out at Camp Rayim (Mesivta Aliya) in Parksville, New York on Thursday morning, according to Yeshiva World News.

The massive blaze began in a bunkhouse and then turned into a two alarm fire and spread to a second bunkhouse.

Catskills Hatzolah worked with the local fire department to get the fire under control.

There were no reports of injuries.

The site is also home to Camp Aliya, which rents part of the property from Camp Rayim.