A massive fire destroyed the dining hall of a Jewish summer camp for boys in Maryland but spared the rest of the grounds.

According to Fox5, fire officials estimated the fire at Camp Airy in Frederick County caused $2 million worth of damage.

The dining hall was completely destroyed, the Fire Marshall’s Office said in its damage assessment.

The two-alarm fire was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday spreading through the dining hall. The blaze destroyed the first and second floors.

Fire officials said that camp was in session on Wednesday but the dining hall was not being used when the fire occurred.

There were no injuries.

The fire was severe enough that it could be seen from miles away and over 100 firefighters were at the scene as they spent three hours getting the blaze under control with ladders and hoses.

Fire crews stayed at the scene through Thursday checking for potential hotspots that could reignite.

So far, investigators have not discovered the cause of the fire but they’ve ruled out arson.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)