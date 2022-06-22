Tonight, a salute and tribute event marking the 40th anniversary of Operation “Peace for Galilee” was held in Kiryat Shmona.



Participating in the ceremony were the Defense Minister of Israel, Mr. Benny Gantz, the IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, the Deputy Defense Minister of Israel, Mr. Alon Schuster, the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Eshel, bereaved families and additional guests. The ceremony included speeches by the Defense Minister of Israel and the IDF Chief of the General Staff.



Operation “Peace for Galilee,” also known as the First Lebanon War, was a military operation launched by Israel against Palestinian Arab terrorists based in southern Lebanon on June 6, 1982. The objective of the operation was to end the continuous terrorist attacks against civilians and communities in northern Israel and restore quiet to the region. The operation lasted more than three months, ending on September 29, 1982.