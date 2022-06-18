Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday criticized the United States for imposing new sanctions on petrochemical producers in the Islamic Republic, AFP reported.

The comments came a day after the US sanctioned a network of Iranian petrochemical firms, as well as alleged front companies in China and the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of helping Tehran to circumvent sanctions.

"I am surprised (by the behavior) of the Americans," Raisi said on Friday, adding, "On the one hand, they send a message in favor of negotiations and agreement, and on the other hand, they lengthen the list of sanctions."

"I don't understand how this works," the Iranian President said.

"The world must give us the right not to trust the United States because they are violating their agreements," Raisi continued.

