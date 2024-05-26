Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan condemned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for signing a memorial book for the late President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash a week ago.

"Antonio Guterres, while you write your condolences for a mass-murdering terror-supporting tyrant, do you bother to give any thought to the thousands he murdered?" Erdan wondered.

"You bow your head in mourning as the Iranian people continue to be oppressed and the Ayatollah’s proxies rain death and destruction across the region," he accused.

"Stop eulogizing terrorists. Start standing up to them," the Israeli ambassador concluded.

Raisi was known as the "butcher of Tehran" for his role in the tribunals that sentenced thousands of Iranian dissidents to death in 1988. The reported death toll ranges from 5,000 to 30,000.

Raisi also supported the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7, and according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, was involved in planning the massacre.

The UN Security Council held a moment of silence for Raisi and the others who were killed in the helicopter crash last Monday.