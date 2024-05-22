The funeral for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian entered its second day on Wednesday after the pair were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Among those present at the funeral were senior members of Iranian-backed terror groups including senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

In addition, several members of the extremist anti-Zionist Jewish sect Neturei Karta came to pay their respects.

The funeral began on Tuesday in Tehran and is expected to proceed in the coming days to the city of Mashhad where the President will be laid to rest.

On the sidelines of the funeral, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.