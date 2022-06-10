Cockroaches released in New York courtroom

The incident occurred during the trial of four suspects when one of them tried to film the trial. After the defendant was told he could not take pictures, a woman from the crowd along with other people caused a commotion by releasing hundreds of cockroaches into the courtroom. The roaches had been smuggled in inside plastic boxes and kept hidden until the commotion began.

The released cockroaches scattered everywhere and forced the judge to stop the trial and later also all the other hearings to allow the building to be fumigated. The person in charge of scattering the cockroaches was arrested shortly afterward but released after questioning

AP stated that the court takes such acts seriously and that they are not defined as a legitimate protest. According to the announcement, this is criminal conduct with the aim of disrupting the court proceedings and an indictment will probably be filed against the woman soon.