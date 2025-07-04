US President Donald Trump again vowed to "save" New York City from far-left Democratic Mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.

During a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, yesterday (Thursday), Trump stated: “In New York, they’re trying to elect a communist," who, he warned, would "destroy" the city.

“The guy who wants to defund the police, take over the stores and run the stores, and have the people hand out goods," he added. “This guy is a communist at the highest level, and he wants to destroy New York."

"I love New York and we’re not gonna let him do that,” he said.

Trump continued: “Generations of Americans before us did not shed their blood, only so that we could surrender our country to Marxist lunatics on the eve of our 250th year. As president of the United States, I’m proclaiming here and now that America is never going to be communist in any way, shape or form — and that includes New York City."

This is not the first time Trump has vowed to save New York from the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist candidate. On Wednesday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it 'Hot' and 'Great' again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!"

The President has criticized Mamdani multiple times over the last week and a half. “I think he's terrible. He’s a communist. The last thing we need is a communist,” Trump said of Mamdani while speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday. “I think I’m going to have a lot of fun watching him because he has to come right through this building to get his money.”

"Frankly, I heard he's a total nutjob," Trump added. "I think the people of New York are crazy, if they go this route, I think they're crazy."

"We will have a communist, for the first time, a pure, true communist. He wants to operate the grocery stores. What about the people who are there? I think it's crazy," the President stated.

Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primaries has raised fears in New York's Jewish community over his extreme anti-Israel policies. Mamdani condemned Israel less than two days after the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas, before Israel had begun its retaliation for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. He also refused to support legislation condemning the Holocaust and has defended the phrase "globalize the Intifada," widely understood as a call for violence against Jews around the world.