שוק אל-סחאבה בעיר עזה, היום מג'די פתחי/TPS

Gazan photographer Majdi Fathi, who works for the TPS agency, toured the streets of Gaza City on Monday and documented the al-Sahaba Market.

The documentation shows dozens of locals buying and walking through the fruit and vegetable market, where some of the produce is visibly from Israel. Customers are seen paying with Israeli currency, and Israeli canned goods are seen among the stalls.

Over the past day, in accordance with the directives from the political echelon and as part of the cooperation between Israel, the UAE, and Jordan, the IDF, led by COGAT, is continuing the series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past few hours, 20 aid packages, containing food for the residents of both the southern and northern Gaza Strip, were airdropped.

Beginning on Sunday, the IDF implemented a daily humanitarian pause from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in several populated areas across Gaza, including in the north, to facilitate the entry of aid. The pause will also take effect in areas where the IDF is currently operating, including in Gaza City, where fighting will be temporarily halted to allow the entry of aid.

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS