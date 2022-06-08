מדוע הניף ח"כ משה אבוטבול לחם בכנסת? ערוץ הכנסת

MK Moshe Abutbul (Shas) was ejected from a Knesset debate on Wednesday after brandishing a loaf of bread in the plenum.

Knesset members were discussing rising food prices. The cost of living in Israel is virtually the highest in the world and inflation is continuing to rise.

"You've gone completely crazy!" Abutbul cried as he addressed his fellow members. "I demand that you declare you will vote for this law! It's a simple social matter and costs the state nothing! Simple bread costs this much - be ashamed of yourselves!"

The Knesset Speaker then ordered Abutbul ejected, citing Knesset rules that bar members from displaying "props" at the Knesset podium.

Many of Israel's wheat product manufacturers have started to hike prices over the past month. Leading manufacturer Berman recently distributed a letter apologizing to consumers for canceling all sales and discounts on products not under government price controls.

Currently, the government mandates set prices on a limited selection of basic bread products.