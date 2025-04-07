A social media experiment conducted at the Frishman Falafel store in Bat Yam, aimed at raising awareness about child hunger, drew widespread criticism after being posted online without full context.

The initiative, organized by the nonprofit organization Beit Lechem Yehuda, involved a young girl entering the store and requesting a pita bread for her younger sister, explaining that they had no money. The store’s owner, Elior Frishman, who was cooperating with the nonprofit, was instructed to gently refuse her request in order to observe how bystanders would respond.

As anticipated by the organizers, customers waiting in line promptly offered to purchase the pita on the child’s behalf. The filmed experiment captured these acts of compassion. However, upon its release on social media, the video provoked a backlash from viewers who were unaware that the scene was staged.

Many online users condemned the shop owner, not realizing he was participating in a controlled experiment. Comments included statements such as, “I won’t go near there anymore. This is disgusting,” and “Shame on the seller.” Some even called for a boycott of the business, writing, “We won’t buy there anymore. We have finally seen who he really is.”

In response to the negative feedback, Beit Lechem Yehuda removed the original video and uploaded an edited version that clearly stated it was a social experiment.

A representative of the organization affirmed their commitment to social advocacy, stating: “We will continue to highlight the struggles of Israel’s vulnerable populations and work to provide daily support for thousands of people suffering from hunger.”