Following Tnuva's announcement that the prices of dairy products not under government price controls will rise, dairy giants Strauss and Tara have announced similar hikes.

Strauss' price hike will take effect in early June, while Tara's will take effect on May 18.

In its announcement, Strauss stated: "Following the government’s announcement of the increase in the cost of price-controlled dairy products, Strauss is announcing an update to the retail price list. The update will apply to price-controlled dairy products and related dairy products, which make up to half of all dairy products, at a rate of up to 1.5%, and an average rate of about 1% on all dairy products. The update will take effect after the Shavuot holiday, on June 3, 2025."

Tara's price hike will be steeper, with prices of some products rising up to 3.5%. The price change will take effect on May 18, reports said.

Earlier, Unilever also announced an average price increase of 3.5%, with the prices of some products increasing by up to 9%.

“Since November 2022, we have avoided raising prices for the vast majority of our products,” the company said, adding that there has been “significant and sustained increases in production costs” since then.