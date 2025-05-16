Osem, one of Israel’s largest food companies, announced Thursday morning that it will raise the prices of several key products. The price hikes will take effect in the coming days.

Among the items set to become more expensive: Taster’s Choice instant coffee, which will rise by 9%; Materna infant formula, up by 7%; salty snacks such as Bissli and Bamba, increasing by 5%; as well as culinary products like instant meals, croutons, and breadcrumbs, which will also see a 5% increase.

At the end of last month, Strauss announced that it would raise its dairy product prices by 1.5% starting in early June.

Similarly, Unilever had earlier declared a price increase averaging 3.5%, with some items set to rise by as much as 9%.

Osem announced in December that it would raise prices for products such as coffee, chocolate, baked goods, ketchup, sauces, frozen pareve foods, and prepared salads, by 4-9%, with an average price hike of 2.2%.