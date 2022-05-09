A right-wing activist has petitioned the Israeli chief rabbinate to deny certification for kosher supervision at businesses which hire Arab workers.

Bentzi Gopstein, leader of the anti-assimilation Lehava group and a former member of Rabbi Meir Kahane’s ‘Kach’ movement, penned a letter to the chief rabbinate Monday, urging it to remove kashrut certificates from restaurants and stores which employ Arabs.

Citing the recent string of terror attacks – including a deadly attack in Elad carried out by two Arab workers employed in the town - Gopstein said that employing Arab workers presents a serious security risk.

“There are, unfortunately, business owners who prefer to hire our enemies, because they can pay them low wages, and they don’t event perform security background checks or check their social media accounts, thus putting everyone who comes to the event hall, restaurant, or business at great risk.”

The Lehava chairman also warned that employing Arab workers can promote assimilation.

“Aside from the security risks, there is also the danger of assimilation, with many [Arab workers] intentionally harassing Jewish women or working to ensnare them.”

Gopstein cited the Talmud, noting that the rabbis had banned bread, oils, and wine produced by gentiles in order to curb assimilation, adding that Maimonides highlighted the importance of such restrictions to prevent assimilation.