MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, on Tuesday released a video in which he congratulated the "Palestinian people" on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which ends the month of Ramadan, and on its fight for Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"During the month of Ramadan, we saw the impressive (Palestinian) presence in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher," Odeh said.

He added, "This (Palestinian) nation has sent important messages to anyone who does not want what is good for us, that there is a nation here, a capable nation, a nation who is willing to sacrifice, and a nation who has all the readiness and morale to defend itself."

"I tell you," Odeh noted, "in our unity and our standing up for our rights and our just cause we will win as time goes on."

The mass incidents in the Al-Aqsa Mosque also included attacks on Jewish worshipers and security forces along with calls for support for Hamas, encouraging Hamas to bomb Tel Aviv and a warning to "Jews" that "the army of Muhammad will return."